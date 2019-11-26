Zlata ognevich shocked ideal stretching
Training videos the singer has published in his photoblog.
Singer Zlata ognevich showed off his stretching.
Star shoot, how easily does the splits. Video the singer has published in his Instagram. In front of the camera Zlata ognevich appeared without makeup, with hair “Malvinas” in a short top and tights. Under the post celebrity said that she loves to train in the evening.
Perfect side splits flexible Ognevich pretty amazed fans. “Great banner”, “Beauty mesmerizing body flexibility”, “You are an example and motivation,” wrote in the comments of enthusiastic subscribers.