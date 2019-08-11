Zlata ognevich suggested to catch the last warm days
Zlata ognevich decided to use the summer to complete and have to try something new, she wrote about this in his profile in Instagram, amounting to a whole list of pressing matters that need to be laid in the remaining 21 days of August left.
“While it is still summer, there is an opportunity to do something new! To change daily, to do things quite unusual,” — she urged its subscribers.
The to-do list that Zlata had made for themselves looks like this:
“- disconnect the phone and 2 days to go to the Internet,
— to visit grandma and help her, but at the same time – remember your childhood!
swimming without clothes at night, or morning to meet somewhere on a desert coast!”
“Well, I’ve got to do a bunch of fun things, because summer is leaving slowly!” in conclusion, wrote the singer.
Fans agreed that they, too, are still mountains of unfinished summer of things they don’t want to delay and have offered their own versions of entertainment.
- I wish the summer would never end. Everyone run to the beach!
- Gold, at the expense of summer, you’re right, we need to do something new, such as go Hiking to Hoverla, to realize a dream which for so long dreamed of
- jump with rope on the legs of the bridge, to catch the wave of wind in a hot air balloon to see the West slope of the Dnieper and to count the stars and learning the constellations, the singing of the cricket, lying on the green grass))
- yoga
In addition ognevich posted some inspirational shots in powdery pink summer range in confirmation of his words, that till autumn there is still time to enjoy the warmth and light.