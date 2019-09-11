Zlata ognevich was fascinated by the network in a sensual manner
Zlata ognevich boasts chiseled figure and regularly delights network users with their exciting twists and style. Recently, the singer told that to achieve a slender form and beautiful skin helped her rejection of coffee and chocolate. The actress delighted fans of new sensual frame that has examples of spectacular dress.
Zlata captured in an elegant dress robe green. The highlight of the outfit is very deep neckline and a spicy split front allows to admire the slender legs actress. The singer sat on the table and looks at lying on it.
Ognevich accompanied by atmospheric photos with lines from his own songs:
“Ti seemed scho Kohat shalt
I divisa in Ochi so saw,
Hvili happiness lilisa sonoc,
I Dolan Stickam nine-strong…
.
Ale wone not those scho pid sun,
Ale wone not those scho have sliwak,
Hi, I am not crying! Close…
Moï close now is my Strength”
Subscribers were quick to Express their opinions and left her lover a lot of positive feedback, admiring her beauty.
- Zlata, you are incredible
- Duzhe Garni
- Zlata, VI Yak always Charivna
- Just something )
- Unmatched
- Luxury
- Duzhe Garni location… the I Tobi licit green Yak..always..
- Krasunya!!!
- What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger
- Very stylish!
- chic and nice mmm
- Your picture can be compared with the picture, a true masterpiece.
- Duzhe sexy