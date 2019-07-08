Zlata ognevich will host a Grand acoustic show in Kiev
July 18, Zlata ognevich will be first performed unplugged version of hits from the new album “Gran” as well as songs that already occupied the first rows in the Ukrainian charts, such as: “Tantsuvati”, “Only”, “Doloni” and others.
In addition, according to Zlata, the guests of her first exclusive concert will be able to hear some new songs from the upcoming second Studio album which she has been working the singer. With the band Zlata ognevich is preparing to present songs in acoustic treatment for example the world-famous MTV Unplugged project.
About the upcoming concert Zlata ognevich says:
For me this is a new format, so musicians actively preparing for the concert at the Caribbean Club Concert Hall. Phonics is always the bare emotion and bare soul, and I want to see the audience with the same emotion.
Recall that the Ukrainian singer with a unique voice singing a duet with the outstanding tenor Andrea Bocelli, and participated in the concert Montserrat caballé in Kiev.
On songs Zlata has the best Ukrainian composers and musicians, among them The Maneken, Constantine, Alexander Lozovsky Vadim Lisitsa and Michael Nekrasov.