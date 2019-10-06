Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave himself a birthday luxury car (photo, video)
The famous striker “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who on 3 October was 38 years, has indulged himself on the occasion of the birthday buying an expensive car.
The best scorer in the history of the national team of Sweden became the owner of a Ferrari Monza SP 2 cost about 1.5 million euros (can afford at a salary of 6.6 million euros per year). Ibrahimovic posted a photo of his “iron horse” in Instagram, accompanied by the comment: “happy birthday, Zlatan”.
According to The Sun, Zlatan is one of the 499 people who own this car. The car was released last year and accelerates to 60 mph (96,56 km/h) in 2.9 seconds. When this Ferrari Monza SP 2 has a top speed of 186 mph (299,34 km/h).
By the way, Ibrahimovic affects its effectiveness not only in official games (29 goals and 7 assists in 28 matches of the season in MLS). You only see what the wonder-goal he scored at one of the recent training sessions “Los Angeles galaxy”. A masterpiece!
