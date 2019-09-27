Zlatan Ibrahimovic has challenged Habib (video)
The best scorer in the history of Sweden, the famous soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who plays for the us “Los Angeles galaxy” (28 goals in 27 matches of the season!), launched in social networks a new football challenge, called the Matrix Challenge.
37-year-old striker, who shined earlier in t-shirts “Ajax”, “Barcelona”, “inter”, “Juventus”, “Milan”, “PSG” and “Manchester United”, published in Instagram video in which he takes the ball on his chest and as if dodging bullets, mimicking the movements of the hero of the cult movie “the Matrix” Neo.
View this post in Instagram
The winner of the 30 (!) football trophies Zlatan defied the Russian champion of UFC Habib Nurmagomedova that on 7 September he defended the title of champion in the lightweight division, midfielder “Manchester United” the Field Pogba, tennis player Novak Djokovic and his agent Mino Rayol the.
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter