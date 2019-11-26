Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted, where he will continue his career (video)
One of the best forwards in the history of football, the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who gave himself on the 38th anniversary of luxury cars, has hinted at a return to his homeland.
On his Twitter page the best scorer in the history of the national team issued t-shirt “Hammarby” with his name and said the official account of the club in social networks.
“More information can be expected before the end of the week,” — said the press officer of the “Hammarby” Leve Gustafsson.
The passage of a star football camp the bronze medalist of the championship of Sweden (the team only on additional indicators ahead of the home club Zlatan malmö and at one point — “djurgården”) may take place, given that the former club of Ibrahimovic, “Los Angeles galaxy” and “Hammarby” common owners.
Recall that, in addition to the “Los Angeles galaxy” (31 goals in 31 matches last season!), participated in four European Championships and two world Championships also played for Malmo, Ajax, inter, Milan, Juventus, Barcelona “Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United” won 33 (!) trophy and scoring at club level more than 400 goals. In addition, Zlatan Ibrahimovic with 62 goals is the best scorer in the history of Sweden.
