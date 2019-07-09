Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made team of all time: it 11 Zlatanov (photo)
The Many Faces Of “Janus”-Ibrahimovic
Striker “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his version of the national team of all time.
The result is “modest”, the Swede has published in his Twitter.
In a team all 11 items taken by the player himself.
Its decision, the striker also commented: “My team of all time. It remains only to decide with the coach. I think that this too is Zlatan”.
Recall that Ibrahimovic stands for American club in 2018. In this MLS season he played 15 matches, scored 13 goals and made three assists.
In the past he also played for the Italian “Juventus”, “inter” and “Milan”, the Spanish “Barcelona”, English “Manchester United”, Dutch “Ajax” and the French “Paris Saint-Germain.”
He became the champion of Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France. Only the English Premier League he is not obeyed.