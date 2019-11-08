Zodiac sign compatibility: M+W, in elements, between the signs
Nine-year-old boy from Derbent, which he sweeps the streets to help his mother working as a janitor, got a gift from the mayor Khizri Abakarov, a big apartment in a nice house, Komsomolskaya Pravda reports and Аnews.com
Amir 9 years old, but he already works a lot: in the late evening and before dark the boy for several years sweeps the streets to help his mother Naida.
A month ago of a hardworking and caring boy learned the new mayor of Derbent. Khizri Abakarov then promised to reward the child for his money will buy Gashimov housing, and Amir will suit to his assistant. Both the promises of the head of Derbent was performed.
“I told a story about one boy, who for several years helping her mother-the janitor sweep the streets. It is hard work even for an adult, a child volunteered for it,” said Abakarov.
The apartment is 58 square meters and is located in a nice house close to school Amir. The boy has four brothers and sisters — previously the family lived in a rented old house and struggled to make ends meet.
“I never before and never dreamed that we would have our own apartment, — says the mother of Amir. My dream has been fulfilled.”