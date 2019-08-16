Zodiac signs that are made for each other
Horoscope compatibility: 12 of the best zodiac pairs.
ARIES AND AQUARIUS
Representatives of these signs — born adventurers, and, it’s not so many trips around the world, how many daily findings together: for example, in bed. They love to do everything together as one coordinated team. While other couples get tired of constant communication and proximity 24/7, these two are never boring or tedious in the company of each other. This important quality makes them not only a great romantic partners, but also business. The rare case where people are in harmony to build a joint family business without harm to relations and a common cause.
TAURUS AND CANCER
Taurus and Cancer are bound by very strong ties, both physical and emotional. Both understand and accept all aspects (internal and external) to its second half, allowing them to quickly resolve any conflicts and over the years to keep the passion in the relationship. A very touching quality of this zodiacal pair sincere appreciation and gratitude to your partner in this Union. They unconditionally support each other in all endeavors, which is a great Foundation for a long and happy marriage, and it is now rare.
GEMINI AND AQUARIUS
One of the craziest matches of the zodiac! These signs often love happens at first sight, and they can get married after only a few months (or weeks!) after I met him. Gemini and Aquarius have a great creative potential — they constantly share with each other their most incredible ideas, because I know that I can count on the support of a partner. “Let’s cook frog legs for dinner tonight!” “Why not tomorrow to go Hiking in the mountains?” Their dreams — like pieces of an intricate puzzle that gradually formed into a single idyllic image. One should not discount the fact that the representatives of these signs love to feel independent and can safely spend time with friends alone, so no harm, but, on the contrary, only strengthens their Union.
CANCER AND PISCES
Cancer and Pisces have this cosmic connection. Belonging to the cold of the water element endows these partners dreamy, emotional perception of the world. Often, after the first meeting, they have the impression that they are familiar hundred years. They do not have to adapt to the habits and quirks of the other person, because they are so similar to his own! They get along perfectly together, so as not to overestimate and not underestimate their partner can truly be proud of, to empathize with and something to give. Both signs have excellent intuition and feeling of each other’s needs at the level of the “sixth sense” that helps them to easily form a strong bond that can last decades. In the sexual sphere a couple expecting perfect compatibility — both inherent love for hentai games, the desire to make the physical act of high aesthetics, they aimed at achieving mutual satisfaction.
LEO AND SAGITTARIUS
The basis of these long-running relationship — passion. Both signs know how to fully enjoy life and to love someone who feels the world in a similar way. They know what they want out of life, help each other to achieve any goals and dreams. Sagittarius can become for Leo the impetus to move forward, to inspire him to new accomplishments, and he himself, with the lion and the breadth of their nature, will be positively looking at the world. As representatives of the fire element, both have a deep understanding of the needs of his partner. It’s a very powerful Union. Next to this couple always a lot of fun. Their example of love inspires and intoxicates even the most callous and cynical of others. Increases the chances of mutual happiness nezapomente representatives of both the constellations and their willingness to forgive. It is not difficult to adapt in everyday life, they have similar tastes and principles, giving them more hope for a cloudless future together.
VIRGO AND TAURUS
Two of earth (and very earthy in their desires) astrological sign, which can not fall in love with each other, or at least not strike up close friendships. From the sometimes it seems that love, by mutual settlement or some secret agreement so practical, calm and collected looks of this Union. In fact, the sincerity of deep feelings Virgo and Taurus there is no doubt. And if, in addition, they properly distribute among themselves the role that their love is only doubled. Taurus in this Union needs to set priorities and to act as the mastermind behind (in other pairs it may be lost on the background of active second half), and Virgo talent to do it. Is this the love they write about in books — and they lived happily ever after.
LIBRA AND GEMINI
The idyll between the Twins and the Weights — an example of a strong intellectual connection. These air signs are always different impressive mental work. In their view, the brain is the sexiest part of a partner’s body, and mind games kindle the desire is better than muscle-flexing. They are able to fall in love not in appearance or body type, but in a sense of humor and charisma. And this is the perfect case when relations are based on strong friendship, both convinced that they can openly tell your partner all your dreams, secrets and worries. A high degree of confidence — a distinctive feature of this true Union.
SCORPIO AND CANCER
Most often, two overly passionate partner can not create a perfect pair. They either burn each other, or start competing. However, if one of them is Scorpio and another Cancer, such a Union can be perfect. They see the world through the prism of the identical emotional perception. They have similar aspirations and interests. Attractive, delicate, soft. Cancer very impressed with the creativity in Scorpio, and Scorpio from the first minutes of communication fascinates the heart of Cancer. They don’t have to entertain each other with conversations — just “shut up side by side” they are quite comfortable. It speaks to the fact that such partners are quite easy to adapt to each other in everyday life. The basis for their feelings — a Union of souls, which is set between them once and for all.
SAGITTARIUS AND ARIES
The explosive couple! And how could it be otherwise, if we are talking about Archers and Rams, whose passion is reminiscent of a warehouse full of dynamite. The boundless energy that springs in them, only strengthens this Union and helps it to prosper. They both appreciate the wild enthusiasm of its second half and maintain an optimistic approach to life. Although it is considered that the best opposites attract, sometimes people are incredibly similar to each other, be as close as possible. This pair can hand in hand through all the trials that have prepared for them will all prove that there are no unsolvable problems, if you have reliable support.
CAPRICORN AND TAURUS
Between these two signs there is such a powerful chemistry which exists in no other astrological couple. They share the reliability, patience, loyalty, hard work and dedication. In bed waiting for their full understanding — the secret desires of a partner they feel with a single touch. At the same time both will not be called too romantic persons, but this does not mean that one of them suffers from a lack of surprises and tenderness. Besides Taurus and Capricorn there is something about a dream most of us is the endless adoration of each other. Both think that he became the owner of unique treasures. This is the sincere admiration of others the second half pretty nervous, but at the same time, it is impossible not to recognize, how pathetic. It is about a Union usually say “soul mate”.
AQUARIUS AND LIBRA
Representatives of these zodiac signs from the first minute Dating are interested in each other, and then a fleeting conversation can drag on for hours – because they have so many common themes! The relationship between these representatives of almost mystical, by this Union raises many questions and doubts, their love is very difficult to understand and comprehend. But, in the end, who cares if these two guys know exactly what’s going on in their heads and hearts and someone else’s opinion is of little concern to them. In life both of these sign trying to demonstrate their individuality and independence, but for specific partners are willing to make an exception and unable to sacrifice his own ideals for the sake of love, harmony and understanding. Such healthy compromise only strengthens their relationship.
PISCES AND SCORPIO
Another couple who intuitively are attracted to each other to convey these feelings with words, they can only be experienced. Remember, film stills, in which the main character “grabs” look Her in the crowd and could not take his eyes? This situation in the life of Pisces and Scorpio is very real. Even in their Hobbies or passions they often disagree about common values and views on family help them to live a long happy life “side by side”. Sometimes they are so clearly guess the thinking of your partner, it seems that one or the other idea in their own head, so details they feel the situation. And they are not afraid to be too romantic and sentimental in relation to his companion.