ZODIAC SIGNS THAT FALL IN SEPTEMBER 2019
In the first half of September Venus will go in the sign of Virgo, and VIRGOS have the biggest chance to meet the love. Representatives of this sign are charming. Even their tendency to criticize will look cute, and typical of the sign pedantry will enable them to look stunning in the details. A lot of the time they will be given appearance. Of course, in a still, manner is to eat right, to do treatments, to treat skin, hair and nails. For a good mood they will need to hear the compliments – of course, slim and intelligent.
September 1 – trine of Saturn to Venus will enable the Virgins the right to choose your style, make their tastes more refined and defined, although somewhat conservative.
September 2 – the square of Jupiter to Venus. Virgos need to be modest in behaviour and give their sympathy selectively.
September 4 – the opposition of Neptune to Venus will make the Virgins deny any romance and look at the personal relationship is very pragmatic.
September 7 – trine of Pluto to Venus will enhance the passion and sexual energy Dev.
September 12-14 – Union of mercury with Venus will pull Dev to flirt and get acquainted. At the same time, Venus will be in the symbolic 7th house (house of partnerships) of the FISH.
Self-awareness Fish will not change, but others treat them with greater sympathy. Existing relationships will become more warmth and harmony. Single Fish will not remain without attention of the opposite sex.
September 1 – trine of Saturn to Venus will be to patronize the beginning of a long serious relationship and strengthening the already existing ties.
September 2 – the square of Jupiter to Venus tells the Fish not to believe all the promises of the partner or fans.
September 4 – the opposition of Neptune to Venus warns that the illusion and self-deception will prevent the Fish to see the love where it exactly is.
September 7 – in the life of single Fish mandatory enter new relationships, but existing relationships will be a lot of passion.
September 12-14 – days of flirting, Dating, romantic correspondence and conversations about love.
In the second half of September Venus will be in Libra. Relay the lucky in love sign will go from Dev and Pisces Libra and Aries.
LIBRA will be the most attractive, sexy and charismatic sign of the Zodiac. Before their charm no one can resist. And since most of them will want attention, compliments and love, and they will specifically try to please everyone, they have no chance to remain lonely.
September 15 – Union of mercury with Venus will make the Weights especially flirtatious and prone to romantic conversations.
September 25 – square Saturn for Venus resembles the Scales, to show sympathy and flirting is not appropriate in every situation.
28-29 September – sekstilâ of Jupiter to Venus will enhance the beauty of the Scales and will help them to apply themselves in the best light. ARIES will enjoy greater success with the opposite sex. Others will be cute and friendly in appropriate situations – to flirt. There will be more harmony in existing relationships (thanks to the efforts of the partner). In the life of single Rams will be someone who is interested in them.
September 15 – Union of mercury with Venus portends that someone will admit the rams are in love.
September 25 – the square of Saturn to Venus will interfere with your personal life. In this day you need to protect the relationship.
28-29 September – sekstilâ Jupiter to Venus promises wonderful days filled with love and bright prospects. Well be short term things – for example, a date, or long – term acquaintance with the future companion of life, the development of relations.