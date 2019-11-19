Zodiac signs that match the Scorpions
The main quality of the Scorpion is a highly developed intuition, sexuality, charm and the will to win. This Zodiac sign is trying not to wait for favors from the fate and self-satisfied happiness. In a pair always is a leader and does not tolerate when his mate is trying to get the better of him. Scorpio appreciates the independence that also provides you and your partner constantly tormented by jealousy and various suspicions. When these feelings start to overflow, it can without remorse start to care of their choice.
In relationships, this sign of the Zodiac is given completely and without reserve, so even the slightest betrayal not forgive. Nature has endowed the Scorpion a special charm, his magnetism impossible to resist and many fall under its influence. Choosing a partner, it is based on their feelings and emotions, not paying attention to the opinions of other people. Those who appreciated the essence and soul of the Scorpion, will gain not only a loyal and devoted Deputy, but will meet with him true love.
Capricorn
Unusual and perfect Union will have purposeful Scorpion with reliable Capricorn. When these two Zodiac sign meet together, between them breaks out a large fire of passion, and the spirit of the struggle for leadership in the relationship the Scorpion immediately disappears.
It is inferior to the wise Capricorn all rights, while trying to fill their life together with joy and happiness every day. Under the influence of emotional Scorpio, hard-working Capricorn will reveal all their decent quality and will provide your partner strong and reliable rear.
Cancer
Balance and happiness will bring to life the Scorpion calm Cancer. The devotion and dedication of the Cancer will attract the jealous and sometimes violent Scorpio, will force the latter to become an obedient sweet kitten.
This Alliance is based on complete trust and can develop into a strong and happy family. In marriage both signs try to give each other and not to quarrel on trifles. Cancer its finesse and perseverance will be able to put the Scorpion on the right way to do it.
Fish
A good pair will make a Scorpion Fish. Together, these two representatives of the Zodiac signs can achieve a great success not only in romantic relationships but also in other directions.
Fish inspire self-motivated and independent Scorpions, and they, in turn, offer them my protection and patronage. They completely complement each other and support in difficult times. When a Scorpio comes into a state of panic and confusion, the Fish they give strength and confidence of his reverie and energy.