Zoe Kravitz and Carl Glusman gave personalized merch

| August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

On the day of the wedding, Zoe Kravitz and Carl Glusman appeared in the clothes, nothing like the wedding.

Зои Кравиц и Карлу Глусману подарили именной мерч

The bride left guests in velosipedah, crop top and tunics. Later, the star was dressed in nodosae dress in the style boho. Also, the pair received a unique gift – leather jacket with portraits of each other and the words “just married”.

The name of the merch was the bride and groom throughout the celebration.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.