Zooey Deschanel and illusionist Jonathan Scott first went out together into the light
The pair appeared on the set of the new release of the American version of the show “Dancing with the stars.”
Only in early September, the actress Zooey Deschanel announced the divorce with Jacob Pechenik, as already a week after it released its new novel — this time with the illusionist and producer Jonathan Scott. When the couple first got into the lenses of the paparazzi, and romance between them confirmed their friends. But the doubts still remained.
And now Zoe and Scott themselves without words confirmed that meeting: they came together for the filming of the popular TV show “dancing with the stars” (Dancing With The Stars). The pair was sitting in the front row at a table near the dance floor, and Scott never for a moment did not let Zoe go. Footage of them was in a video show on ABC. According to other spectators who were sitting nearby, Scott specifically drew his chair closer to Zoe and always something sweet talked in her ear, and she was smallas.
If you believe foreign media reports, the chemistry between Deschanel and Scott ran in August on the set of the new release of another entertaining show — Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. While Zoe is still in divorce proceedings with Jacob Pechenik. They grow up 2-year-old son Charlie and 4-year-old daughter Asli. As for Jonathan, he is officially single: a year ago he broke up with longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsova, and was previously married to Kelsey Ulli — their marriage lasted only two years.