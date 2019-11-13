Zooey Deschanel first appeared on the red carpet with new boyfriend
Zooey Deschanel has not yet had time to officially end the marriage with producer Jacob Pechenik, but without hesitation posing with new boyfriend Jonathan Scott. Lovers first appeared as a couple on the red carpet on the occasion of the presentation of the award Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards.
The star of the show “New girl” came to support his chosen one, invited to the ceremony of awarding the best documentary films of the year. Deschanel and Scott gently hugging and looked very happy.
This is our first red carpet together, Zoe, like me, is a big fan of independent films and documentaries,
— enthusiastically said Jonathan.
Recall that Jonathan Scott and his twin brother drew is a canadian leading. Together they have created several popular reality shows, including Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and A Very Brady Renovation. The brothers help the heroes of their programs to realize the dream of your perfect house.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Dating very long, but the actress has already introduced him to children from a previous marriage, 4-year-old Elsie and 2-year-old Charlie. According to the insider, the kids are excited about the new boyfriend’s mom.