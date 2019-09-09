Zooey Deschanel is divorcing her husband after four years of marriage
The actress broke off her relationship with her beloved after four years of marriage.
The famous actress and the star of the film “500 days of summer” Zooey Deschanel officially divorced her husband producer Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage.
Just Jared writes, the decision of the ex-wife stated yourself, having this information for a long time.
“After much discussion and deliberation we decided that we better stay friends, business partners and relatives, not partners in my personal life. We are loyal to our business, our values and especially our children. Thank you for respect our privacy,” — said in a statement Zoe and Jacob.
It is worth noting that Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik married in 2015. The couple has two children: 4-year-old daughter, Elsie, and 2-year-old son Charlie. Old lovers lived a fairly private life and rarely appeared at social events together.