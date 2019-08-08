Zorya in the Europa League took a draw from Bulgaria: goals video
Thursday, August 8, Lugansk “dawn” at the stadium “Vasil Levski” in Sofia held the first match of third qualifying round of the Europa League against the Vice champion of Bulgaria CSKA.
CSKA (Sofia, Bulgaria) — “Zarya” (Lugansk, Ukraine) — 1:1
Zarya: Shevchenko, Timchik, Vernidub, Mickle, Abu Hanna, Ivanisenya (Arveladze, 70), Kochergin, Khomchenovskyy, Lunev (Lednev, 65), Yurchenko (Rusin, 65), Budkovskyy.
Goals: Evandro (13) — Yurchenko (45+1, penalty).
Ironically, the European Cup the draw for the second year in a row brought the team of Viktor Skripnik with a 31-fold champion of Bulgaria, part of shares owned by the legendary ex-football player of “Barcelona” Hristo Stoichkov. Last season, headed by Ukrainian specialist “Riga” lost to CSKA only in the penalty shootout, and now Skripnik came to Sofia with Zorya. By the way, has a grudge against the army and the assistant Skrypnyk Sergei Popov. In 2001, the “miner”, which is captained by the current coach of Luhansk, was defeated by the Bulgarians (3:0).
If Skripnik in the absence of the injured Gromov, who scored in the two games against Montenegrin “Buducnost” three goals, released in the starting lineup, Zorya has only one legionary — the German defender Abu Hanna, his 72-year-old Serbian counterpart lyubko Petrovich thrown into battle from the first minute of eight legionaries. And one of them is a Brazilian striker Evandro — on the 13th minute put CSKA ahead, ahead of defender of the guests Mickle after a flank lumbago, — 1:0.
“Dawn” played before the break when, after a pass into the penalty area Khomchenovskyy the ball hit the hand of the Spanish defender of the Bulgarians Albentosa, and the Swiss referee awarded a penalty. Ex-footballer Bayer Leverkusen Yurchenko with a “point” confidently beat Lithuania goalkeeper of CSKA of Chernauskas, scoring his first goal for the “Dawn” — 1:1. So only in the first half, the impact of Luhansk in goal, proved to be effective.
In the middle of the second half when the home side took the initiative (prior to this, in the 48th minute, a great chance to bring the team forward missed Ivanisenya) Skripnik brought on Ledneva and leased Dynamo striker Rusina.
Unfortunately, more luganchanam failed to score. But “dawn” in the second half and missed. Good draw in the guests — agree, not a bad result.
1:0 Evandro (13th min.)
1:1 Yurchenko (45+1 mins)
The return match will take place on August 15 at “Slavutich Arena” in Donetsk. Let me remind you that the winner of the Ukrainian-Bulgarian confrontation will challenge the permit in group tournament of Europa League matches with the winner of pair “Lucerne” (Switzerland) — Espanyol (Spain).
Other first matches of the third qualifying round of the Europa League has brought the following results:
“Mariupol” (Ukraine) — AZ (Netherlands) — 0:0
“Astana” (Kazakhstan) — “Valletta” (Malta) — 5:1
The team of Ukrainian specialist Roman Grigorchuk virtually secured a place in the next round of the tournament.
AEK (Cyprus) — “Gent” (Belgium) — 1:1
To get off the island draw the Belgians helped accurate shot on 26 minutes, striker of the national team of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk, who in qualifications of the Europa League has already scored in the “Ghent” four goals (Cypriots had equalized in the 88th minute).
By the way, full game in the part of the Belgians had a Ukrainian defender Igor Plastun, Yaremchuk replaced in the 62nd minute, and Roman Bezus limited being in stock.
0:1 Yaremchuk (26 min.)
Pyunik (Armenia) — “The Wolves” (England) — 0:4
“Sparta” (Czechia) — “Trabzonspor” (Turkey) — 2:2
Universitatea (Romania) — AEK (Greece) — 0:2
Brøndby If (Denmark) — Braga (Portugal) — 2:4
“Ventspils” (Latvia) — “Guimarães” (Portugal) — 0:3
“Haugesund” (Norway) — PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands) — 0:1
Malmo (Sweden) — “Zrinjski” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) — 3:0
Molde (Norway) — “ARIS” (Greece) — 3:0
“Neftchi” (Azerbaijan) — “Bnei Yehuda” (Israel) — 2:2
“The Sheriff” (Moldova) — AIK (Sweden) — 1:2
“Tun” (Switzerland) — “Spartak” (Russia) — 2:3
“Antwerp” (Belgium) — Victoria (Czech) — 1:0
Feyenoord (Netherlands) — “Dynamo” (Tbilisi, Georgia) — 4:0
Lokomotiv (Plovdiv, Bulgaria) — Strasbourg (France) — 0:1
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) -“The New Saints” (Wales) — 5:0
“Maccabi” (Tel Aviv, Israel) — “Suduva” (Lithuania) — 1:2
“Ararat Armenia” (Armenia) — “Saburtalo” (Georgia) — 1:2
“Riga” (Latvia) — HJK (Finland) — 1:1
“Sutjeska” (Montenegro) — “Lynnfield” (Northern Ireland) — 1:2
“Slovan” (Slovakia) — “Dundalk” (Ireland) — 1:0

Photo of FC “Zarya”
