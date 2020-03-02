Zozulya answered original fans of Rayo Vallecano, who called the Ukrainian Communist
Roman Zozulya
Fans of Rayo Vallecano during the last full-time confrontation with the team of Roman Zozulya – Albacete called the Ukrainian striker a Communist.
A few months earlier those same fans have called Zozulya a Nazi.
This variability of the capital fans of the novel are not left unattended.
“When it all began, I was a fascist. Then they started opening my Facebook and I’m a Nazi, I recently became a racist and today I have not heard, but told me that shouted: “Komunist”. Even they themselves can not understand. Soon I will say that I marikon. Marikon is gay in Spanish. I’ve been waiting for this,” said Zozulya in interview to the program “Profootball”.
Note that after the Ukrainian was called a Nazi, “Rayo Vallecano” fined, but the club did not agree with the punishment and appealed to the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS).