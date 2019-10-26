Zozulya goal in the last minute brought the “Albacete” victory over the leader (video)
Ukrainian striker Roman Zozulya, whose assets 33 matches and four goals in the national team Jersey in the second consecutive match brought victory to Albacete in the Spanish second division.
In the home match of the 13th round of segunda striker in the 93rd minute cool header struck the gate of the leader of “Cadiz” — 1:0.
In the last round goal 29-year-old Zozulya brought his team victory over the “Getafe” (1:0).
Now, on account of the Ukrainian striker’s three goals and one assists in 12 matches of the season, and his team with 22 points is in the standings to second place.
Recall that for a team second Spanish division of the Roman plays from 2017. Last season the striker spent 37 matches and scored 11 goals and gave two assists, but could not from Albacete to win a place in the Spanish elite division (team finished in fourth place and lost in the playoffs “Majorca”).
