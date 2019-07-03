Zozulya has extended his contract with Albacete and addressed the fans in Spanish (photo, video)
The candidate for the national team of Ukraine 29-year-old striker Roman Zozulya for a further two-year extension contract with the Spanish “Albacete” and will continue performing in the club from segunda.
Let me remind you that the team in the second Spanish division of the Roman plays from 2017. Last season the striker spent 37 matches and scored 11 goals and gave two assists, but could not from Albacete to win a place in the Spanish elite division (team finished in fourth place and lost in the playoffs “Majorca”).
“We extended the contract with Zozulya for fans of Albacete and took into account the love that he showed to the city and its residents. Zozulya was the kind of player who will continue to maintain a high level of competition in the team to fight and achieve success in the attack”, — quotes the words of the sports Director “Albacete” Mauro Perez official website of the club.
By the way, on the occasion of signing a new contract with the club, Roman Zozulya greeted fans in a video message in Spanish: “Hello, friends! I will continue his career with you. We’re gonna be together next season. This enormously. Forward Alba!”
pic.twitter.com/Vl3KDRTUIO
Albacete Balompié (@AlbaceteBPSAD) July 3, 2019
Photo of FC “Albacete”
