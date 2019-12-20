Zozulya is forced to fend off accusations of football fans in Nazism: the striker gave a press conference (photo)

Ukrainian footballer of the Spanish “Albacete” Roman Zozulya answered a number of questions of local journalists after the incident in the away match against Rayo Vallecano, which was stopped because of the home crowd, who accused the player of being a Nazi.

The book gave explanations on some specific charges, in particular, about the scarf with the image of Stepan Bandera.

“Yes, I have a scarf that depicted a Bandera. We look alike, we have similar traits. It attracted me, nothing more”, – quotes the Ukrainian Marca.

Roman Zozulya and Stepan Bandera

In addition, Zozulya said about the numbers 18 and 88, which, among others, are considered Nazi symbols.

Please specify what Adolf Hitler – the first letter of the name and surname of Hitler in the Latin alphabet – A (1) and H (8). 88 – two letters HH (8th letter of the alphabet) as the salute Heil Hitler.

“I was given 18 minutes room (Mike BC Dnipro, approx. LB.ua) I did not choose it. At the time, like 95% of the population did not know about the political meaning of these figures.

Roman Zozulya

Photo numbers 14:88? I just noticed an unusual score at the end of the match. The gap is very large. It caught my attention, I took a picture,” said Zozulya.

