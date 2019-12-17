Zozulya responded harshly to the fans of Rayo Vallecano, who accused him of Nazism
December 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Roman Zozulya
Ukrainian footballer of Spanish Segunda club – Albacete Roman Zozulya responded harshly to the fans of Rayo Vallecano, who insulted him during a match of the 20th round.
“They (fans of “Rayo Vallecano” – approx. LB.ua) do not offend me because I’m a Nazi. They offend me because I know how to read and because I shower every day. In this area the people it condemns,” said the Cuckoo Carrusel Deportivo. We will remind, on the eve of the match Rayo Vallecano – Albacete the fans chants insulted Zozulya, claiming that he was a Nazi.
Because of this, the away team took the decision not to go in the second half, and the match was cancelled.