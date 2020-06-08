Zubkov noted the striking tenth goal for the “Ferencvaros” of the season (video)
Alexander Zubkov
In the framework of the 27th round of the championship Hungary team of Ukrainian Sergey Rebrov took the Challenger for the bronze medals of “Diósgyőr”.
The match ended with a victory of owners – 3:0.
All the goals were scored after the break. Especially colorful was the second goal “Fradi”.
The Ukrainian legionary “Ferencvaros” Alexander Zubkov picked up the ball by the sideline, cut inside to the corner of the penalty area and smashed diagonally. For Alexander this was the tenth goal this season in the championship of Hungary.
It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian needed just 18 seconds after the “Disdier” played a ball from midfield after conceding the first goal.
Goal Zubkov – 1.05 broadcast.
“Ferencvaros” at all then, is to defend his last year title – the nearest opponent – “Fehervari” is behind by 9 points.
We will remind, the question is one of probable candidates on a post of the head coach Kiev “Dynamo”.