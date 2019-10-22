Zuckerberg: In the American elections intervene Russia, Iran and China
The result of the US presidential election of 2020 try to influence Russia, Iran, China. This was stated by Executive Director of Facebook, mark Zuckerberg.
“Currently, we see Russia, Iran and China are increasingly using more sophisticated tactics, trying to interfere in elections,” he said in an interview with NBC News.
However, Zuckerberg believes that the social network will be able to provide an adequate level of protection from interference, as since the last elections in 2016, the company received significant experience in the prevention of interference in elections in different parts of the world, including in France, Germany, India, and Brazil.
“We are able to quickly discover them (interferences) and to take the necessary action,” he added, noting that “our system is now much more advanced than in the past.”
Interview Zuckerberg was preceded by the removal of four networking accounts and groups in Facebook and Instagram that were “coordinated unauthorized behavior.”
The company said that three of these groups were Iranian and one Russian.
“They were aimed at users of USA, North Africa and Latin America… In each of these cases, people who engaged in this activity, coordinated between each other and used the fake accounts to impersonate others. This was the basis for our actions”, — declared in Facebook.