Zverev won’t give the promised prize money for Australian Open for charity
Dominic Tim
In Melbourne hosted the second semifinal match of the Open championship of Australia on tennis in men’s singles.
In a 4 sets match Austrian Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev German victory, won with two consecutive tie-breaks, celebrating Dominique 2:6, 6:4, 7:6 (7-3), 7:6 (7-4).
In the final, the Austrian will play Serb Novak Djokovic.
In case of victory in the final for the first time Tim will be the third racket of the world, displacing from this position of Roger Federer, who lost his semifinal match to Djokovic.
He added that if victory in the final will be celebrating a Serb, he’ll be back on top of a tennis Olympus.
Recall that in the course of the tournament, the beast made a loud statement that, in the case of winning the tournament, it is all their prize (2.8 million dollars) donate to fight the Australian fires.
Losing in the semi-finals deprived the German commitment to become one of the generous patrons in the history of sports.